Финальный трейлер "Красавицы и чудовища" (видео)

В марте 2017 года Эмма Уотсон, та самая Гермиона из "Гарри Поттера", предстанет в образе Белль в экранизации "Красавицы и чудовища". Партнером Эммы по съемочной площадке стал Дэн Стивенс.

В финальном трейлере в 2,5 минуты можно не только насладиться яркими и красочными кадрами, но и услышать песню "Красавица и чудовище" Арианы Гранде и Джона Ледженда. Мюзикл во всех традициях компании Disney: отец Белль Морис отправляется на ярмарку, но сбивается с пути и оказывается в заколдованном замке Чудовища. Морис стал пленником Чудовища, и Белль спешит на помощь, – пишет peopletalk.

А еще компания Disney представила героев своего будущего фильма "Красавица и чудовище" в серии анимированных постеров.

Meet Belle. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet the Beast: https://t.co/Zez7tyh38P pic.twitter.com/B2yWg8MtLR — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet the Beast. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet Gaston: https://t.co/TsPNqKZjC6 pic.twitter.com/L5mZr6OkUX — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet Gaston. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet LeFou: https://t.co/ggcJYcZbGP pic.twitter.com/BbA0q5gNqB — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet LeFou. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet Lumiere: https://t.co/jHXidMSSSR pic.twitter.com/72cRC9vjJl — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet Lumiere. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet Cogsworth: https://t.co/VYXWwEjZMU pic.twitter.com/AysgOMDCxh — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet Cosgworth. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Mrs. Potts: https://t.co/0GTzMlvNi5 pic.twitter.com/3ZYO7wnYmp — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet Mrs. Potts. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet Maurice: https://t.co/mclzXjohnZ pic.twitter.com/84cDB0cz1E — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet Maurice. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet Plumette: https://t.co/XM08KER9NT pic.twitter.com/HAweBwyutq — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.

Meet Plumette. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Meet Garderobe: https://t.co/V285SuA5P5 pic.twitter.com/1nUfWltUHb — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.