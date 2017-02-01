Финальный трейлер "Красавицы и чудовища" (видео)
В марте 2017 года Эмма Уотсон, та самая Гермиона из "Гарри Поттера", предстанет в образе Белль в экранизации "Красавицы и чудовища". Партнером Эммы по съемочной площадке стал Дэн Стивенс.
В финальном трейлере в 2,5 минуты можно не только насладиться яркими и красочными кадрами, но и услышать песню "Красавица и чудовище" Арианы Гранде и Джона Ледженда. Мюзикл во всех традициях компании Disney: отец Белль Морис отправляется на ярмарку, но сбивается с пути и оказывается в заколдованном замке Чудовища. Морис стал пленником Чудовища, и Белль спешит на помощь, – пишет peopletalk.
А еще компания Disney представила героев своего будущего фильма "Красавица и чудовище" в серии анимированных постеров.
Meet Belle. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet the Beast: https://t.co/Zez7tyh38P pic.twitter.com/B2yWg8MtLR
Meet the Beast. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet Gaston: https://t.co/TsPNqKZjC6 pic.twitter.com/L5mZr6OkUX
Meet Gaston. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet LeFou: https://t.co/ggcJYcZbGP pic.twitter.com/BbA0q5gNqB
Meet LeFou. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet Lumiere: https://t.co/jHXidMSSSR pic.twitter.com/72cRC9vjJl
Meet Lumiere. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet Cogsworth: https://t.co/VYXWwEjZMU pic.twitter.com/AysgOMDCxh
Meet Cosgworth. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Mrs. Potts: https://t.co/0GTzMlvNi5 pic.twitter.com/3ZYO7wnYmp
Meet Mrs. Potts. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet Maurice: https://t.co/mclzXjohnZ pic.twitter.com/84cDB0cz1E
Meet Maurice. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet Plumette: https://t.co/XM08KER9NT pic.twitter.com/HAweBwyutq
Meet Plumette. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
Meet Garderobe: https://t.co/V285SuA5P5 pic.twitter.com/1nUfWltUHb
Meet Cadenza. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts this Monday. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/IlfrdHFs2W— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) 26 января 2017 г.
