Финальный трейлер "Красавицы и чудовища" (видео)

Сегодня, 05:35

В трейлере можно не только насладиться яркими и красочными кадрамиа, но и услышать песню "Красавица и чудовище" Арианы Гранде и Джона Ледженда


В марте 2017 года Эмма Уотсон, та самая Гермиона из "Гарри Поттера", предстанет в образе Белль в экранизации "Красавицы и чудовища". Партнером Эммы по съемочной площадке стал Дэн Стивенс.

1485844393_01

В финальном трейлере в 2,5 минуты можно не только насладиться яркими и красочными кадрами, но и услышать песню "Красавица и чудовище" Арианы Гранде и Джона Ледженда. Мюзикл во всех традициях компании Disney: отец Белль Морис отправляется на ярмарку, но сбивается с пути и оказывается в заколдованном замке Чудовища. Морис стал пленником Чудовища, и Белль спешит на помощь, – пишет peopletalk.

А еще компания Disney представила героев своего будущего фильма "Красавица и чудовище" в серии анимированных постеров. 
уотсон, disney, эмма уотсон, красавица и чудовище, Дэн Стивенс

