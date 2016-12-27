Макияж на Новый год: ТОП-5 необычных вариантов ярких губ (видео)
Блестящие, фиолетовые или губы с градиентом цвета сделают вас неотразимыми и заметными
До Нового года осталось четыре дня и самое время продумать свой праздничный образ. Если с одеждой уже определились – вашему вниманию ТОП-5 необычных вариантов макияжа.
Бьюти-блогер Денис в Instagram не только показала конечный результат, а и сам процесс нанесения декоративной косметики.
#pressplay Glitter makes everything better. @farsalicare Rose Gold Elixir to hydrate my lips before applying any lip products (especially with the cooler months upon us ) @lasplashcosmetics "Mai Tai" & "Long Island" glitter @smashboxcosmetics "True Grit" liquid lipstick @powderroomd wig Beyoncé – "Sorry" remix by Dj Taj
#pressplay Dramatic Purple Ombré . Applying a drop (or two) of @farsalicare Rose Gold Elixir underneath liquid lipsticks keeps them from over drying & cracking, especially with the winter months ahead . It hasn't been hellishly cold (oxymoron) as of yet, but I'm def going to test this method out when my lips want to fall off because it's below freezing. Lip Recipe: "KimChi" liquid lip by @sugarpill. "Nightmoth" pencil by @maccosmetics & "Blackout" lip crayon by @tartecosmetics to deepen the edges Conor Maynard & Alex Aiono-24 Magic (Sing off) #purpleombre
#pressplay Purple Ombré •Purgatory (Outer corner) by @blackmooncosmetics. •Girl Gang (Entire Lip) & •Some Nerve (Center) by @smashboxcosmetics. •Blending brush by @makeupaddictioncosmetics & • #242 Brush by Mac. Tip: Apply very thin layers to avoid cracking P.S. It is a lot of work for a lip, but blending is key & the only way to make sure the three products work together is to take the extra time to blend. Avant-When It Hurts
Ранее сайт Сегодня. ua выяснял, в чем встречать Новый год 2017: советы дизайнеров и стилиста.
