Макияж на Новый год: ТОП-5 необычных вариантов ярких губ (видео)

Вчера, 16:39

Яркие губы для яркой вечеринки. Фото: instagram.com/makeupbydenise
До Нового года осталось четыре дня и самое время продумать свой праздничный образ. Если с одеждой уже определились – вашему вниманию ТОП-5 необычных вариантов макияжа.

Бьюти-блогер Денис в Instagram не только показала конечный результат, а и сам процесс нанесения декоративной косметики.

Блестящие, фиолетовые или губы с градиентом цвета сделают вас неотразимыми и заметными.

Ранее сайт Сегодня. ua выяснял, в чем встречать Новый год 2017: советы дизайнеров и стилиста. 
Анна Ковпак

"Сегодня"

