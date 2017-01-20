Инаугурация Трампа: опустевшее метро, огромная толпа и воспоминания об Обаме
Сотни тысяч человек пришли посмотреть на нового президента США
Уже совсем скоро Дональд Трамп вступит в должность нового президента Соединенных Штатов Америки.
На площади перед Белым Домом собрались сотни тысяч человек – как сторонники миллиардера, так и его противники. Некоторые из них находятся на площади уже более 6 часов.
Crowds gather at the National Mall for #InaugurationDay. Some people have been waiting since 4:00 this morning. https://t.co/AtkYphBS9D pic.twitter.com/dr9gOOBmrf— CBS News (@CBSNews) 20 января 2017 г.
The gates haven't opened yet and thousands keep pouring in. So much patriotism and pride #InaugurationDay #Inauguration #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/4HEPjS3iRY— The GOP Report (@TheGOPReport) 20 января 2017 г.
People are beginning to file in. Hundreds of thousands are already here for the #TrumpInauguration #InaugurationDay #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/3Jj8wbFtkh— The GOP Report (@TheGOPReport) 20 января 2017 г.
The crowd for Donald Trump's inauguration today is already nearing record levels. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/ef0ttk5kYo— McNeil (@Reflog_18) 20 января 2017 г.
Long lines forming to enter National Mall for Trump inauguration. #voaalert pic.twitter.com/9EpKMxGjbM— Michael Bowman (@MBowmanVOA) 20 января 2017 г.
The excitement is building on this #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/v2GFEuU2JC— Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) 20 января 2017 г.
Two hours to go until the swearing-in ceremony. Scene and crowd. #InaugurationDay #bunsinauguration pic.twitter.com/g5lQVpU8xk— Sarah Toy (@sarahtoy17) 20 января 2017 г.
Security checkpoint line isn't moving very fast at this spot #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Hjze6dtYTQ— Amanda August (@amandaaugust27) 20 января 2017 г.
The view right now from the stage on which Donald Trump will take the oath of office in around 90 minutes pic.twitter.com/AshlAQdcKv— Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) 20 января 2017 г.
Между тем, вашингтонское метро стало совершенно безлюдным.
Mad rush this morning for #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/pIbUlewFe3— Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) 20 января 2017 г.
В то же время, некоторые пользователи социальных сетей отмечают, что народу собралось не так много, как было во время инаугурации 44-го президента США Барака Обамы.
Obama's #InaugurationDay in 2009 (first two photos) vs. Trump's in 2017. TRAGIC. #ThankYouObamas pic.twitter.com/hQR73wWJ8y— Black Marvel Girl (@BlackMarvelGirl) 20 января 2017 г.
Crowds are definitely thinner for #InaugurationDay 2017 than 2013, but the weather is much drearier today. pic.twitter.com/uhbOGsXmLB— Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) 20 января 2017 г.
Here’s a crowd comparison of Trump’s inauguration with Obama’s https://t.co/JVoYWqpwru pic.twitter.com/aSoajVPn1B— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) 20 января 2017 г.
Напомним, что церемония инаугурации начнется примерно в 19:00 по киевскому времени. А в 18:30 Трамп примет присягу.
