Инаугурация Трампа: опустевшее метро, огромная толпа и воспоминания об Обаме

Уже совсем скоро Дональд Трамп вступит в должность нового президента Соединенных Штатов Америки.

На площади перед Белым Домом собрались сотни тысяч человек – как сторонники миллиардера, так и его противники. Некоторые из них находятся на площади уже более 6 часов.

Crowds gather at the National Mall for #InaugurationDay. Some people have been waiting since 4:00 this morning. https://t.co/AtkYphBS9D pic.twitter.com/dr9gOOBmrf — CBS News (@CBSNews) 20 января 2017 г.

The crowd for Donald Trump's inauguration today is already nearing record levels. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/ef0ttk5kYo — McNeil (@Reflog_18) 20 января 2017 г.

Long lines forming to enter National Mall for Trump inauguration. #voaalert pic.twitter.com/9EpKMxGjbM — Michael Bowman (@MBowmanVOA) 20 января 2017 г.

Security checkpoint line isn't moving very fast at this spot #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Hjze6dtYTQ — Amanda August (@amandaaugust27) 20 января 2017 г.

The view right now from the stage on which Donald Trump will take the oath of office in around 90 minutes pic.twitter.com/AshlAQdcKv — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) 20 января 2017 г.

Между тем, вашингтонское метро стало совершенно безлюдным.

В то же время, некоторые пользователи социальных сетей отмечают, что народу собралось не так много, как было во время инаугурации 44-го президента США Барака Обамы.

Crowds are definitely thinner for #InaugurationDay 2017 than 2013, but the weather is much drearier today. pic.twitter.com/uhbOGsXmLB — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) 20 января 2017 г.

Напомним, что церемония инаугурации начнется примерно в 19:00 по киевскому времени. А в 18:30 Трамп примет присягу.