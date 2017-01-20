Горячая новость
Инаугурация Трампа: опустевшее метро, огромная толпа и воспоминания об Обаме

Сегодня, 17:49

Сотни тысяч человек пришли посмотреть на нового президента США

США в ожидании инаугурации Трампа. Фото: AFP
США в ожидании инаугурации Трампа. Фото: AFP

Уже совсем скоро Дональд Трамп вступит в должность нового президента Соединенных Штатов Америки.

На площади перед Белым Домом собрались сотни тысяч человек – как сторонники миллиардера, так и его противники. Некоторые из них находятся на площади уже более 6 часов.

Между тем, вашингтонское метро стало совершенно безлюдным.

В то же время, некоторые пользователи социальных сетей отмечают, что народу собралось не так много, как было во время инаугурации 44-го президента США Барака Обамы.

Напомним, что церемония инаугурации начнется примерно в 19:00 по киевскому времени. А в 18:30 Трамп примет присягу.
